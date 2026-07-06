Air ambulance deployed for first time during Ashadhi Wari

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, critically ill warkaris (devotees) this year will have access to an air ambulance service during the Ashadhi Wari, with the state government introducing the emergency service as part of an expanded healthcare network for the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

According to the officials, the state has also directed private hospitals located along the palkhi route to reserve 10% of their beds for emergency treatment of pilgrims. (FILE)

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Public health minister Prakash Abitkar made the announcement on Saturday during a review meeting on health preparedness for the Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra.

Abitkar said, “This year, we are introducing an air ambulance facility for critically ill patients and digital health services to ensure that emergency medical care is available without delay. There should be no compromise in the quality of healthcare provided to devotees during the Wari.

Besides the air ambulance, the department has introduced the ‘Aarogyasampann Wari’ mobile application, which will provide pilgrims with real-time information on nearby health centres, ambulances and emergency medical services through digital mapping of healthcare facilities along the palkhi route.

According to the officials, the state has also directed private hospitals located along the palkhi route to reserve 10% of their beds for emergency treatment of pilgrims. A massive medical network has been put in place for this year’s pilgrimage. It includes 353 ambulances—38 Advanced Life Support (ALS), 73 Basic Life Support (BLS) and 242 ‘102’ ambulances—along with 43 ICU facilities on the palkhi route, 156 primary treatment centres under the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana scheme and 215 health volunteers.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, more than 3,087 medical officers and healthcare staff, including 302 specialist doctors, have been deployed. A three-day, round-the-clock mega health camp with specialist services and a five-bed ICU will be held in Pandharpur. Additional temporary health centres and ICU facilities have also been established in Pandharpur and nearby rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, more than 3,087 medical officers and healthcare staff, including 302 specialist doctors, have been deployed. A three-day, round-the-clock mega health camp with specialist services and a five-bed ICU will be held in Pandharpur. Additional temporary health centres and ICU facilities have also been established in Pandharpur and nearby rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has also undertaken water quality surveillance, vector-borne disease monitoring, food safety inspections and public health awareness campaigns to minimise health risks during the pilgrimage. Each dindi leader will receive a first-aid kit, while free spectacles will be distributed to eligible pilgrims during the health camp, officials said.