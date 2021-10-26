Air quality in Pune likely to remain satisfactory for next few days: Safar

Pune: With minimum temperatures in the city hovering around 15 to 16 degree Celsius, Shivajinagar and Hadapsar have reported a drop in air quality from satisfactory to moderate on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The air quality is likely to remain satisfactory for the next few days, the officials said.

Air quality in Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Lohegaon on Tuesday was moderate according to SAFAR. Whereas overall air quality index (AQI) for Pune city on Tuesday was 62, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category. Particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre (PM 2.5) were 32, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category. While particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometre were 62 on Tuesday. At Pashan, Kothrud, Alandi, Katraj, Bhosari, Nigadi and Bhumkar chowk in Wakad, the AQI was satisfactory.

About the drop in temperatures, Dr B S Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said, “Usually when temperatures are high, humidity is less and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension. Traffic emissions have not yet changed drastically. The weather however is responsible for deteriorating air quality.” Air quality may not worsen further, yet, he added. “Unless there is a significant drop in temperature and particle suspension increases, the air quality may not worsen further. As of now, our forecast says that air quality in the city may remain satisfactory for the next few days,” Murthy said. The AQI for Pune city will remain satisfactory till October 29, according to the forecast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperature at Shivajinagar was 16.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Whereas, Lohegaon reported a minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius; Pashan 17.7 degree Celsius; Chinchwad 20.7 degree Celsius; Lavale 19.5 degree Celsius; and Magarpatta 21.5 degree Celsius. As per IMD officials, night temperature is likely to remain between 15 and 16 degree Celsius over the next few days.