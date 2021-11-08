Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune back at ‘good’ level on Sunday: Safar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune is back at the ‘good’ level on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (Safar)
Nov 08, 2021
By Namrata Devikar

PUNE The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune is back at the “good” level on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (Safar). Safar had earlier forecast that during Diwali, the AQI for Pune city was deteriorate to a very poor level. The weather department has also forecast that the city will not witness any rainfall in the coming few days.

Speaking about the air quality, BS Murthy, director, Safar and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said that due to heavy rainfall at some places in the city, the air quality was better than forecasted.

“We had forecasted poor to very poor air quality in parts of the city. However, on November 4 evening, many places in the city experienced rainfall which was intense. Due to this, the air quality was better than forecasted,” Murthy said.

As per Safar, the air quality on Sunday was good at Pashan, Katraj, Hadapsar, Lohegaon, Alandi, Bhosari, Nigdi, Alandi and Bhumkar chowk. At Shivajinagar and Kothrud, the air quality was moderate on Sunday.

As per Safar, PM2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) levels were 32 μg/m3 (concentration of air pollutants in micrograms per cubic metre of air).

Whereas on Sunday, the PM10 (atmospheric particulate matter that has a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) was 60 μg/m3.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that there is a depression forming in Arabian Sea.

“This depression is likely to intensify and move away from the Indian coast. So rainfall chances in southern and central parts of Maharashtra are likely to reduce. In Pune district as well, the chances of rainfall are likely to reduce drastically in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

However, in November alone, Pune district has reported 430 per cent excess rainfall. Maharashtra, as well, has reported 47 per cent excess rainfall in November, as per IMD.

