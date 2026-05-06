Airport project: Forcible land acquisition after deadline, says Dudi

PUNE: The Pune district collector on Tuesday appealed to the landowners in Purandar to notify their consent for the special land acquisition package announced by the state government before the June 10 deadline. He warned that once the deadline passes, the district administration will forcefully acquire the land earmarked for the airport project, considering its vital importance to the region.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi on Tuesday appealed to landowners in Purandar to notify their consent for special land acquisition package announced by the state before the June 10 deadline. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Collector Jitendra Dudi cautioned against believing a “false narrative” spread over social media platforms that land compensation will increase only in the final stage. He made it clear that ₹1.61 crore per acre is the final compensation and there will be no change. “Those who do not confirm before June 10 will lose the special benefits,” he said. “As per the land acquisition act, once 50 percent of the land is acquired, the government can mandatorily acquire the rest. We have already received many confirmations from landowners willing to hand over their land. After June 10, our teams will start the forced land acquisition process.”

Dudi also said he instructed the police to take action against the people spreading false information about the proposed airport, and the police have already identified them. He added, “The Maharashtra government has already started the process to withdraw all police cases filed regarding the airport project. They will be withdrawn soon.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The collector further said that the 10 percent of developed plots will be immediately handed over to the landowners once acquisition is complete. “The farmers who become landless will receive a certificate enabling them to purchase land in the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collector further said that the 10 percent of developed plots will be immediately handed over to the landowners once acquisition is complete. “The farmers who become landless will receive a certificate enabling them to purchase land in the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON