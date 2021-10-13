Ajit Pawar bought Jarandeshwar sugar mill with help from shell companies, alleges Kirit Somaiya

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar bought the Jarandeshwar sugar mill with the help of shell companies, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya, who was in the city on Wednesday, provided documents and tried to establish that Pawar owns the sugar mill, which was earlier a cooperative factory and erected various layers in the transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sparkling Soil Private Limited company had 90.5 per cent shares in the Jarandeshwar factory and the company was established by Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar,” he alleged.

“The income tax raids are underway at Pawar’s properties from last seven days and they will continue,” he said.

“The Sparkling Soil Company has invested in Ambalika Sugar Private Limited, Nine Elements Developers Private Limited, Vikram Kakade construction private limited, Puturn Trading Private Limited, Nanded City Developers and Construction private limited,” he said.

“When the income tax raids were underway at Pawar’s properties, he blamed the BJP. But while checking the documents, it was found that Pawar had purchased the factory in the name of Mohan Patil, who is the husband of Pawar’s sister Vijaya Patil,” he alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}