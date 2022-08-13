Ajit Pawar questions Shinde-Fadnavis govt’s decision on ward formation

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar came down heavily on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for restructuring the wards and delaying the local body elections in Maharashtra.

“When Shinde was the urban development minister, he agreed to a three-member ward before the cabinet. Now under pressure, he has cancelled the process. Due to this decision, elections in 14 municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and municipal councils, are now postponed,” said Pawar, who was in the city on Saturday.

“Also, they are worried that citizens mandate is not with them, so they took legal help to postpone the elections,” he claimed.

“As the opposition Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will challenge government’s decision on local polls when the bill will come before the house in the assembly session,” he said.

“The assembly session will start from August 17, while the existing government has not announced the portfolios. Let’s see how they will run the house,” he said.

He also criticised the induction of “tainted” ministers in the Shinde government and said some persons in the ruling dispensation have not liked their inclusion.

Eighteen ministers were inducted in the government on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath on June 30.

“Several tainted ministers were inducted in the state government. Many have not liked this decision. Even some persons in the Shinde-Fadnavis government have not liked the decision to induct these persons,” Pawar claimed.

Queried on Rupee Cooperative Bank shutting down, Pawar said efforts were taken to save it but its licence was cancelled on August 8.

“There are five to seven such banks in Pune district. We have requested veteran cooperative banker Vidyadhar Anaskar for suggestions. Banks in Maharashtra must not face difficulties,” he said.

