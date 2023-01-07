Ajit Pawar slams state govt for delay in municipal polls

Maharashtra Opposition leader Ajit Pawar slammed the state government for intentionally delaying the municipal elections and appealed to conduct them on priority.

Pawar was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate the public relations office of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Subhash Jagtap at Sahakarnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar said, “The state government is intentionally delaying the municipal elections as they know the outcome will not be as per their expectations.”

Pawar also criticized Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on the issue of a letter issued by the administration inviting the guardian minister for all events in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Recently, the administration issued a letter which stated, “PMC will have to invite guardian minister Patil for all the programmes and take his permission for the same.”

“I have served as a guardian minister, even Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Girish Bapat has served as a guardian minister, but never such a decision was taken,” Pawar said.