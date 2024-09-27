Ajit Pawar visits Pune Metro site, instructs officials to maintain roads in good condition

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday morning visited the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line site. Pawar directed officials to timely complete road and drainage line works under metro lines and take action against those whose cause delay. (HT FILE)

The minister carried out inspection following public complaints of poor state of roads due to metro works and massive traffic jams.

The third metro line work between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar has left roads in poor condition, mainly at Hinjewadi and Baner areas. While the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued a notice to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to maintain the roads, both the authorities are yet to repair the stretches.

Pawar at the meeting on Monday with PMRDA, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and police officials had promised to do a site visit on Thursday.

The minister, along with Maha-Metro, PMRDA, police and PMC officials, visited the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro corridor site at 6 am and inspected Baner, Reserve Bank of India Chowk on Ganeshkhind Road and Sancheti Hospital areas.

“All agencies should coordinate and ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced because of development works. Metro authorities should repair roads and take steps for smooth traffic flow,” he said. As the prime minister’s Pune visit got cancelled, Pawar later left for Amravati.