Alarming rise in hypertension, diabetes among women

Pune is witnessing an alarming rise in lifestyle-related diseases among women, with data released Wednesday from the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar (SNSP) Abhiyan (screening campaign) showing unusually high rates of hypertension (HTN) and diabetes mellitus (DM) that call for urgent attention as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). According to officials, the SNSP was held between September 17 and October 2 as part of a nationwide campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the SNSP was held between September 17 and October 2 as part of a nationwide campaign. The PMC screened 34,394 women for hypertension with 13,850 of them (76%) diagnosed with high blood pressure. Of the 13,850 women diagnosed with high blood pressure, 1,736 with severe hypertension were immediately referred to tertiary-care hospitals whereas 10,579 women are currently under follow-up; officials said. Similarly, the PMC screened 34,678 women for diabetes with 7,474 of them (72%) found to have diabetes mellitus (DM). Among the 7,474 women diagnosed with DM, 1,216 severe cases were referred for advanced management whereas 5,415 women are under regular follow-up.

Officials said that the numbers reflect a growing lifestyle crisis in the city. “Such high percentages are unusual and worrying. These findings show that many women are living with undiagnosed hypertension and diabetes for years,” said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of the PMC, who heads the non-communicable diseases programme.

“Early detection gives us a chance to prevent complications like stroke, kidney failure, and heart disease. Women often prioritise their families’ health over their own. By the time they come for medical help, the disease has already progressed. This campaign helped bring hidden health issues to light. We are now trying to ensure that every diagnosed woman receives proper treatment and follow-up care,” Dr Jadhav said.

Sunita Jadhav (name changed), a 42-year-old resident of Kondhwa, who was diagnosed with severe hypertension, said she had been experiencing headaches and fatigue for months but ignored them. “I thought it was just stress or lack of sleep. I never imagined my blood pressure was dangerously high. Thanks to this camp, I’m now taking treatment on time,” she said.

The doctors involved in the campaign said that stress, lack of regular health check-ups, and poor dietary habits are major contributors. “The civic body is now planning more targeted awareness drives, especially in slum pockets and low-income communities where the disease burden is higher,” they said.

Meanwhile, the SNSP Abhiyan focused on improving health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, with the aim to strengthen early detection; ensure access to essential health services; and empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger and healthier India. The campaign prioritised women’s health by providing comprehensive health screenings and services tailored to their needs. Through health camps and other related initiatives, the campaign offered screenings for conditions including dermatological concerns, hypertension, anaemia, reproductive health issues, breast and cervical cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), and sickle cell disease (SCD), with specialised counselling in tribal areas.