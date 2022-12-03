Alignment of 41 chowks in Pune faulty, PMC initiates corrective steps

For easing city’s traffic, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated corrective measures aimed at changing the alignment of 41 congested chowks. The traffic department submitted a report to the civic body in the first week of November seeking steps to realign these chowks.

The survey, Road Safety Improvement Plan (RSIP), carried out by the traffic department in October this year has recommended improvement in road safety, removal of encroachments, obstructions due to advertisement boards, utility shifting, road widening, trees cutting, garbage disposal and shifting of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stops by the concerned government stakeholders, as part of the corrective and remedial measures.

PMC authorities found that most of the chowks faced traffic chaos due to autorickshaw and PMPML stands here. The report also points out that double parking by two and four-wheelers has aggravated the problem.

Executive engineers of respective wards have been instructed by PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to work along with the regional transport office (RTO), PMPML, anti-encroachment department, hoarding and signs department and police to solve the issue.

According to Nikhil Mijar, PMC traffic planning officer, every city has a traffic pattern of its own. “Traffic issue is reported due to flex cum hoardings, reduced road width, road encroachments etc. PMC has undertaken an integrated solution for resolving the traffic issue at these chowks.”

“We also conducted a study and submitted a report. The concern of the said report is to address road safety and safeguard the life of residents,” said Mijar.

“Our suggestions have been based on road safety and geometric improvements point of the view. Based on the report, directives have been issued to all the ward offices where the chowks are located to take active steps in association with the other government department for bringing about the desired results,” he said.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We had given the list to PMC and sought alignment and other changes wherein the role of RTO, PMC and other departments is of crucial importance. We will monitor the progress and feedback will be given to make these spots safe and secure for commuters.”