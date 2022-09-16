All cattle to be vaccinated to curb lumpy skin disease: Vikhe-Patil

Pune: Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Maharashtra animal husbandry minister, on Friday said that vaccination of cattle and livestock will be carried out to check spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Till Friday, the department of animal husbandry reported 4,143 cases of lumpy skin disease and 77 deaths due to the infection in Maharashtra.

“Instructions from the central government mentions vaccination of cattle within the radius of 5 km where an affected animal is found. But, as a precautionary measure, we will be inoculating all cattle in the state. Order has been given to arrange vaccines which will be delivered in the coming days,” said Vikhe-Patil.

The minister said that 1,831,453 cattle have been vaccinated and vaccine stock of 2,254,300 is available with the department.

“In this week, we shall procure 5 million vaccine doses. The medicines for lumpy skin disease will be available for free for all cattle owners and farmers. As for the workforce, six veterinary colleges from Maharashtra will be giving the department at least 1,000 students who will be helping with inoculation of cattle. Our aim is to inoculate all cattle in the next one month to check spread of the disease,” he said.

He said farmers and cattle owners will be compensated for loss of livestock to the disease.

“Avoid rumours that are spread that there is shortage of milk due to the disease,” said Vikhe Patil.

Although Jalgaon and Ahmednagar districts reported most cases of LSD, Pune has recorded 306 cases and eight deaths.

Across Maharashtra, there are 577 affected villages and 4,143 cases of lumpy skin disease. Of these, 1,863 cattle have recovered.