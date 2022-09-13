Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All talukas report above normal rainfall in Pune district

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:20 PM IST

ByNamrata Devikar

With monsoon in its last leg, all talukas in Pune district are now reporting above normal rainfall. Southwest monsoon is likely to be active till the end of this week as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, Pune district has reported 38 per cent excess rainfall. From June 1 till September 13, the district has reported 1158.6 mm rainfall. The normal rainfall expected during this time is 838.6 mm

Maharashtra overall has reported 24 per cent excess rainfall this season.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the monsoon is vigorous over Maharashtra till September 14. “Pune city is likely to experience moderate to intense rainfall spell till September 15 along with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pune district . Till the end of this week, rainfall is likely to continue for Pune city,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that an orange alert has been issued for Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra till September 15. Thereafter, there is yellow alert for both subdivisions.

“There are no alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada as of now,” said Kashyapi.

