All torrent CNG stations in Pune will remain closed on October 1

A notification issued by All India Petrol Dealers Association on Friday stated that all outlets which have Torrent CNG station at their petrol pumps will remain shut on October 1 as a token protest for an increase in dealer commission.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of All India Petrol Diesel Dealers Association said, “CNG stations within Pune city limits which have MNGL supply will be open throughout the day. Only CNG pumps on highway will remain shut.”

Supply of petrol and diesel will be not affected and there is no need for customers in Pune city to panic, said Daruwala