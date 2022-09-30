Home / Cities / Pune News / All torrent CNG stations in Pune will remain closed on October 1

All torrent CNG stations in Pune will remain closed on October 1

pune news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 07:39 PM IST

A notification issued by All India Petrol Dealers Association on Friday stated that all outlets which have Torrent CNG station at their petrol pumps will remain shut on October 1 as a token protest for an increase in dealer commission

All outlets which have Torrent CNG station at their petrol pumps will remain shut on October 1 (HT FILE PHOTO)
All outlets which have Torrent CNG station at their petrol pumps will remain shut on October 1 (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A notification issued by All India Petrol Dealers Association on Friday stated that all outlets which have Torrent CNG station at their petrol pumps will remain shut on October 1 as a token protest for an increase in dealer commission.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of All India Petrol Diesel Dealers Association said, “CNG stations within Pune city limits which have MNGL supply will be open throughout the day. Only CNG pumps on highway will remain shut.”

Supply of petrol and diesel will be not affected and there is no need for customers in Pune city to panic, said Daruwala

