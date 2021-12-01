Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alliance for municipal polls will be decided at local level: Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik said that views of local leaders will be taken into consideration when deciding about the three MVA partners contesting the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra together
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:35 AM IST
PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik said that views of local leaders will be taken into consideration when deciding about the three MVA partners contesting the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra together.

Elections to 13 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik are slated for early next year.

When asked about his party’s stand on an alliance for the polls, Malik said, “The Nationalist Congress Party has taken a stand to listen to local leaders and take a decision as per the party leaders’ wishes. I am the president of Mumbai and my wish is that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress should jointly contest the municipal elections. However, it is a little early to speak as the delimitation process is underway.”

He was speaking in the city on Tuesday as part of aninteraction organised by the Pune Union Of Working Journalists (PUWJ).

Malik, who is also a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet asserted that if three parties contest elections together, the BJP’s seats in Mumbai will come down drastically.

The NCP spokesperson also said West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee is to meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday at his Silver Oak residence.

“Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day visit to Mumbai. She is visiting Pawar’s home on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, it was planned that she will visit Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, but Thackeray is not meeting anyone in the hospital.”

According to an NCP spokesperson, the NCP stand has been that all the opposition parties should come together at a national level and fight against the BJP.

“By keeping the Congress out, it is not possible. Even NCP president Sharad Pawar has cleared it, that without the Congress, there cannot be unity in opposition,” said Malik.

