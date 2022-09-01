Ambulance carrying liver for transplant meets with accident in Pune

An ambulance transporting a liver to a hospital in Pune from Kolhapur for a transplant met with an accident at Kikavi village on Pune Satara road on Wednesday.

As the driver and medical staff in the ambulance sustained minor injuries, the liver was shifted to another ambulance for a transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, said police officers.

According to Pune rural police, “The ambulance, which was coming from Kolhapur, was transporting a liver to Ruby Hall Clinic (in Pune) for a transplant procedure. At around 12.30 pm, when the ambulance was passing through the green corridor provided by the police, the tyre burst, causing the ambulance to overturn. The accident took place at Kikavi village on Pune Satara road. Five people, including doctors, sustained injuries.”

Assistant police inspector H Khamgala and other officials from Rajgad police station rushed the spot. An ambulance generally stationed at the Rajgad police station to deal with any medical emergency was quickly brought and the liver was transported to the hospital without wasting any time

Senior police inspector Sachin Patil of Rajgad police station said, “We have one emergency ambulance at our police station which was provided by Narendra Maharaj Nanij institute. Considering the situation, our officer took a call and provided them with the ambulance so that the organ can be delivered on time.

