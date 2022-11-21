Ambulance carrying vaccine doses damaged in Navale Bridge accident

In Navale Bridge accident, reported on Sunday, an ambulance carrying vials for foot and mouth disease vaccine from Zilla Parishad was also damaged. As per police officials, no one on this ambulance was injured, although the ambulance carried vaccination for foot and mouth diseases for the ‘Hospital on wheels’ initiative for livestock in Junnar whose supply was delayed by a few hours

However, vaccination started late but was done on Monday, confirmed officials.

The foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral vesicular disease in cattle such as buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs etc. FMD leads to reduction in milk yield, decreased growth rate, infertility, reduced working capacity in bullocks.

At least 48 vehicles were damaged and more than 20 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday evening on National Highway – 4, near Navale bridge in Pune. The crash took place around 8:30 pm when the driver of the speeding truck lost control over the wheels after its brakes failed, resulting in a multiple-car pile-up.

Ayush Prasad, Chief executive officer, ZP said that the ambulance for the Hospital on wheels for the Animal Husbandry department was damaged.

“The ambulance went to Sangli to get vaccines meant for ring vaccination in Junnar taluka. The accident happened on its way back. Due to which the vaccination which was expected to begin on Monday morning was delayed to noon,” said Prasad.

“Vaccines in the vehicle were not damaged.There were 12,000 doses and all of them were intact in a steel box. The starting of vaccination was delayed but the count for the day was completed,” said Prasad.