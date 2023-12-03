Amidst of drought situation, Pune stares at possible water crisis

After the Pune district administration announced drought in Haveli tehsil which covers half the city areas of Pune such as Kothrud, Hadapsar, Katraj, and Bhosari, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also asked citizens to use water judiciously amid contemplation in civic corridors about possible water cuts.

After rabbi rotation, which is over in February 2024, PMC might have to take review and if necessary, they should have to impose water cuts. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As compared to last year, there is 1.97 thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) less water in four dams supplying water to Pune city as of December 3, 2023. Last year at the same time, combined water storage in the four dams (Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar) was 26.97 TMC as compared to 25 TMC this year. Additionally. the Khadakwasla Irrigation division has started rabbi rotation from the Khadakwasla dam, releasing around 4 TMC water.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Elsewhere, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented water cuts in some parts of the city for the last two days. Pune’s sister city Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been supplying alternate water since November 2019 and it is continuing. Therefore, the Khadakwasla Irrigation division has warned PMC that they should take appropriate steps to save water and we have appealed to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shewta Kurhade, executive engineer of Khadakwasla Irrigation division said, “We have sent a letter to PMC on November 20 to save water by taking appropriate steps. It is an orange alert to PMC. The civic authorities might have to execute water cuts or reduce the water supply from the existing 1,520 MLD to 1,300 MLD to the city to avoid a two-day water cut in summer. “

“In Rabbi Rotation, we are supplying 5.20 TMC water to agriculture. It will end in the first week of February 2024. In the summer season, we will have to supply water to rural parts of the Pune district for drinking purposes. Besides that, there will be losses due to evaporation. Considering the future situation, it is high time the PMC took some steps to conserve water, or else the situation might be critical in summer,” she warned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

P B Shelar, former executive engineer of Khadakwasla Irrigation Division said, “In 2017, there was a drought-like situation owing to inadequate water in dams. The situation is not alarming as compared to water storage in dams right now. However, the situation is not good. Based on my experience, I suggest that PMC should use the formula of one day of water cut every week. It will help PMC to save water. As per the National Water Policy, providing water for drinking is the priority. After it follows by agriculture and Industry.”

He further said, “After rabbi rotation, which is over in February 2024, PMC should have to take review and if necessary, they should have to impose water cuts. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nandkumar Jagtap, chief superintendent of the water supply department said, “At present, there is no situation to impose water cuts in the city. We have appealed to Punekars to use water judiciously.”

He further elaborated, “Newly merged Phursungi village needs 20 million Liter per day (MLD). However, there is no direct water pipeline to supply water. So, Khadakwasla Irrigation division is releasing 170 MLD of water through the canal. We are laying a pipeline from the Cantonment water Treatment plant to Phursungi. The work will be completed soon. After that, we will save 150 MLD of water. It will help PMC to get additional water. Besides, water usage has decreased due to the winter season. After the winter season, we will review and make appropriate decisions on water cuts.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}