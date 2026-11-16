Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of defaming India, Modi at Bharat Summit

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India, its democracy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the second edition of the Congress-sponsored Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, and said such remarks on international platforms would not help the grand old party return to power.

Amit Shah was speaking at Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra’s Pune district. (HT File Photo)

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The rebuttal adds up to the ongoing tug of war between the government and the Opposition over several issues related to allegations of irregularities in voter rolls, attacks on democracy and poor governance.

‘Using international platform to defame India’

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Shah was speaking at Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra’s Pune district, where he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the revival of the defunct National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Ltd (NHECL), launched Bharat Taxi services in Pune and virtually inaugurated the western regional office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS). Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with several state ministers, were present.

“For the last two days, the Congress organised the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, where left-leaning people from across the world gathered. Rahul Gandhi used this international platform to defame India. The Congress must explain to the people why its leaders are tarnishing the country’s image internationally. Electoral victories and defeats depend on the performance and leadership of individual political parties,” Shah said.

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At the summit organised by the Telangana Congress on November 13-14, Gandhi had strongly criticised the Modi-led Union government, alleging that it had systematically dismantled Indian democracy.

Advising Rahul Gandhi to focus on connecting with people within the country, Shah said, “If Rahul Gandhi wants his party to return to power, he must stop travelling abroad so frequently. He will not come to power by making anti-India remarks on international platforms. Instead, he should visit villages and connect with people. Only then can he think of returning to power.”

‘Lost power because of corruption’

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Shah said the Congress had been given an opportunity to govern the country for 10 years but had lost public confidence because of corruption.

“During those 10 years, the Congress indulged in rampant corruption, with scams worth more than ₹12 lakh crore. People voted against the Congress government for this reason and elected the government led by PM Modi,” he said.

Claiming that no corruption case had surfaced against Modi in the 12 years since he assumed office, Shah cited the government’s work across sectors, including agriculture, railways, start-ups, airports, metro expansion, industry and education.

“World leaders are appreciating Modi’s leadership and the way he is taking the country towards development and progress. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, is trying to tarnish his image. I want to tell Congress leaders that their party will not return to power for the next 30 years unless its top leadership changes its attitude and style of functioning,” Shah said.

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He added that no political leader, irrespective of party affiliation, should damage the country’s image on international platforms. Taking another swipe at Gandhi, Shah said people wanted him to remain connected with the ground realities of the country, though he doubted whether the Congress leader would do so, given his frequent overseas visits.

BJP launches attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also hit out at Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Congress leader attended an “anti-Bharat” Summit in Hyderabad but skipped the event organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda in Parliament House complex.

Posting their picture from the event on X, BJP national convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal said in a post on X, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress never miss an opportunity to claim that they are the voice of Adivasis and champions of tribal rights. But where were they today? On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress were conspicuous by their absence from the parliamentary tribute programme.” ”Instead, Rahul Gandhi was busy attending the anti-Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, an event whose proceedings have raised serious questions about its political agenda and discourse on India’s democracy,” Agarwal said.

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Workers being detained during Shah visit, says Congress

Meanwhile, Congress’s Pune unit hit out at the police over the alleged detention of party workers during Shah’s two-day visit to the city, warning of black-flag protests.

“If he (Shah) has not committed any wrongdoing or acted against the country, why is he afraid of the Opposition?” Congress’s city unit chief Prashant Jagtap remarked, alleging that party workers were routinely picked up from their homes whenever Shah visited Pune in the recent months.

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