Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of Shiv Srushti on Nov 20

Pune: Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srushti – a historical theme-park based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – at Narhe-Ambegaon on November 20. Also present at the occasion will be chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, MP (Rajya Sabha) Udayanraje Bhosale, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, and Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Srushti was conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away on November 15 last year. In 2018, the then state government accorded ‘mega project’ status to Shiv Srushti aka the memorial of the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“This is the largest historical theme-park in Asia and its first phase will be inaugurated by Amit Shah. Shah will inaugurate the first phase’s key element - Sarkarwada – an architectural expression, which is equipped with an administrative centre, research library, multipurpose hall, and exhibition galleries. Apart from it, visitors will be able to see different forts, the scene of the coronation, and the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s escape from Agra via 3D technology,” said Jagdish Kadam, trustee of the Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan that was formed in 1967 by late Chhatrapati Rajmata Sumitraraje Bhosale of Satara and late Chhatrapati Maharaj Shreemant Pratapsingh Raje Bhosale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The overall expenditure on Shiv Srushti – being created in four phases – is ₹438 crore with donations worth ₹60 crore having been received for the first phase of the project. The funds raised through more than 12,000 lectures delivered by the late Purandare and through shows of the play ‘Janta Raja’ have also been utilised for the project. Visitors will be able to enjoy a day-long trip to the historical theme-park coming up on 21 acre of land in the near future. One of the features of Shiv Srushti is the screening of important forts through virtual reality (VR).

Once inaugurated, visitors will also be able to see the Bhavani mata temple at Pratapgad, weapon armoury, Shivaji Maharaj’s currency, Vijaystambh (victory memorial), Rajwada, Rangmandir, Nagarkhana and market in the theme-park. Another feature of the theme-park is that visitors will be able to listen to Shivaji Maharaj through mad mapping technology. The project has been created using state-of-the art technology, pulling out all the stops. The theme-park will be open for the public from December 1 and online booking is mandatory, Kadam said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}