Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections in Pune to commence in 15 days
pune news

Amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water connections in Pune to commence in 15 days

The panel had given the nod to execute the scheme on June 30 to regularise the illegal water connections and instructed the administration to execute it on an immediate basis
By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The officers from the water department said on anonymity, “Citizens have already started inquiry for the scheme. We are expecting that this time the elected members themselves will appeal to the citizens to regularise the water connections. (Getty Images/iStock/ Representative photo)

Though the standing committee had given nod to execute the amnesty scheme for regularising illegal water connections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not started the scheme yet. The civic officials say the scheme will be launched in the next 15 days.

The panel had given the nod to execute the scheme on June 30 to regularise the illegal water connections and instructed the administration to execute it on an immediate basis.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the water department, said, “We proposed the amnesty scheme to the standing committee and after that, it was expected that it would go to the general body for final approval. But the standing committee asked the administration to start execution considering that the general body will approve it later. Now we need to put the proposal again in front of the municipal commissioner and later we would publish the scheme details in the newspapers.”

“It is expected that the scheme will get launched in the next 15 days, after completing the administrative process. It would be for a limited time frame of three months. Later, PMC administration would also put the proposal in front of the general body for approval,” he said.

Hemant Rasne, chairman of the standing committee, said, “As all parties supported the scheme, it is clear that the general body will approve it.”

Pawaskar said, “The fee is less to regularise the water connections. It depends on the size of the pipe for the water connection. Even the rates are different for commercial and residential use of the water.”

The officers from the water department said on anonymity, “Citizens have already started inquiry for the scheme. We are expecting that this time the elected members themselves will appeal to the citizens to regularise the water connections. They will also benefit from the 24x7 water scheme. Even as it is an official scheme, there are no chances to take any action for illegal water connection.”

Maximum defaulters are from government offices, which include BSNL, Railways, and many central government officials. PMC has appointed special officers to collect dues from them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP