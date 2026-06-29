Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes 40.34 lakh opium haul, Rajasthan man arrested

The Pune Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on June 26 arrested a drug trafficker and seized 1.79 kg of opium worth ₹35.8 lakh, along with a Hyundai car, a mobile phone and ₹4,200 in cash. The total seizure is valued at ₹40.34 lakh.

The accused, Devendrasinh Premsinh Shaktawat, a resident of Ambegaon in Katraj and originally from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The accused, Devendrasinh Premsinh Shaktawat, a resident of Ambegaon in Katraj and originally from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, was arrested near Sachchai Mata Temple during a patrol linked to the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking drive.

Police said a team led by API Nitinkumar Naik spotted him near a Hyundai car. He allegedly tried to leave on seeing the patrol, raising suspicion.

He was intercepted, and 1.79 kg of opium was recovered, police said. The car, mobile phone and cash were also seized.

An NDPS case has been registered at the Ambegaon police station. Shaktawat is in custody, and police are probing the source and destination of the contraband and possible links to an interstate network.

ACP (ANC) Shankar Khatke said the seizure followed sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs.

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{{^usCountry}} “We had intensified patrolling and surveillance against the drug abuse and illicit trafficking drive. The accused tried to move away after noticing our team, which raised suspicion. During the search, we recovered a commercial quantity of opium. We are now investigating the source of the contraband and whether the accused has links with a wider interstate narcotics network. Our action against drug traffickers will continue with equal intensity,” Khatke said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We had intensified patrolling and surveillance against the drug abuse and illicit trafficking drive. The accused tried to move away after noticing our team, which raised suspicion. During the search, we recovered a commercial quantity of opium. We are now investigating the source of the contraband and whether the accused has links with a wider interstate narcotics network. Our action against drug traffickers will continue with equal intensity,” Khatke said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Tejaswi Satpute, DCP Gauhar Hasan and ACP Khatke. The team was led by PI Jeevan Mane and API Naik, along with other officers. Further investigation is underway.