API booked for threatening woman to withdraw rape case


Published on Feb 20, 2023 11:34 PM IST

50-year-old woman alleges she was threatened to withdraw a rape case against an assistant police inspector

50-year-old woman alleges she was threatened to withdraw a rape case against an assistant police inspector. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 50-year-old woman has alleged she was threatened to withdraw a rape case against an assistant police inspector. The incident took place on February 17.

Officials of Shivajinagar police station said, as per the complaint filed by the victim, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused has been identified as Chandrakant Bhagwan Mane (53), a resident of Madhuban Society, Vijapur Road in Solapur.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, on February 17, the accused called the victim at the Shivajinagar court canteen and threatened her to take back the case.

The victim came in contact with the accused in Pune, later in 2020 accused raped her and hence the victim lodged a police complaint against him at Samarth police station and also in Solapur city.

