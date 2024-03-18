APMC cracks whip on vendors selling ‘fake’ Konkan Alphonso mangoes

With many vendors found selling fake Alphonso mangoes, the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has now formed squads to check all the mangoes coming to Pune and take action against those found cheating customers. APMC officials are creating awareness amongst citizens and customers coming to Market Yard regarding fake Konkan Alphonso mangoes. (HT PHOTO)

In the past couple of years, the Pune APMC officials have seized fake Alphonso mangoes from at least three traders in Market Yard found selling south Indian mangoes as ‘Alphonso mangoes from the Konkan belt (Devgad/Ratnagiri).’ The APMC has taken action against such traders, imposed fines on them, and auctioned the seized mangoes. As the mango season has begun, APMC officials have warned traders not to sell fake Alphonso (or any other variety of) mangoes else an FIR will be lodged against them.

APMC chairman Dilip Kalbhor said, “The taste, colour and size of Alphonso mangoes coming from Devgad, Ratnagiri and other parts of the Konkan belt is completely different. As the mango season has begun, a large number of mango boxes are coming daily to Market Yard. We are keeping a close watch on traders selling mangoes in the market. No one should sell mangoes coming from south India (Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu) as Konkan Alphonso mangoes. There is a lot of difference… Most importantly, if the Konkan Alphonso mango sells for ₹2,000 a dozen, the Karnataka mango sells for only ₹500 a dozen.”

“Some traders and vendors were found using Devgad/Ratnagiri mangoes’ names on the mango boxes with the newspaper used for packing being from Konkan just to fool people. We will be taking strict action against vendors found doing such things this year,” Kalbhor said.

APMC officials are creating awareness amongst citizens and customers coming to Market Yard regarding fake Konkan Alphonso mangoes. Going forward, the APMC has warned traders and agents in Market Yard not to sell fake mangoes else an FIR will be lodged against them.