App kicks off ‘free parking’ era for Pune’s Tulshibaug shoppers

The mobile app, arranged by Tulshibaug traders’ association in Pune, will keep commuters abreast of parking slots available
People at Tulshibaug in Pune. The mobile app, arranged by Tulshibaug traders’ association, will keep commuters abreast of parking slots available. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:22 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

The next time you plan to go shopping to the Tulshibaug area, you can enjoy “free parking”, courtesy the Tulshibaug traders’ association.

A mobile application will keep commuters abreast of parking slots available. The app was launched on Tuesday by mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The free parking lot, in the lane where the Tambdi Jogeshwari temple is, has a capacity of 250 two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers.

With Diwali approaching, and shop timings now extended till 11pm, the rush at Tulshibaug and at places like Laxmi road is only going to increase.

Nitin Pandit, president, Tulshibaug traders’ association said, “When people come shopping to Tulshibaug or any other market area, the first thing they are worried about is parking. So, we started the free service. Those citizens who come to Tulshibaug can park their vehicles at this parking lot. They can also book parking slots as per the time they are coming on the mobile application called ‘Parking Hub.”

“The parking charges are 10 per hour and if they are shopping at Tulshibaug shops, parking charges will be reimbursed by shop owners,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Talks are on with traders on Laxmi road, Appa Balwant chowk, and Raviwar peth to start a similar operation.

Neeru Adlakha, a resident of Dhanori area said, “Recently I went to Tulshibaug and Laxmi road and was unable to find space to park my car. I had to go all the way towards Shaniwarwada to park. If we can book the parking slot in advance it is beneficial.”

