Accused escapes from Sassoon hospital

Pune: A 30-year-old accused escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, where he was admitted for mental illness treatment, on Saturday, said police on Monday.

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Godse, was arrested by Shrigonda police in Ahmednagar district in an Arms Act case.

According to the police reports, Godse was admitted to ward number 26 of Sassoon Hospital on April 19. At around 7:30 pm on April 22, when the policeman guarding Godse went to use the washroom, Godse managed to free himself from handcuffs and fled from the hospital premises.

The police have launched a search operation as they claim that the accused would go to Shrigonda to meet his wife.

Godse, also known as Balu, hails from Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district.

According to Bund Garden police station officials, when the accused was produced in the court, the defence lawyer said that he is suffering from mental illness. Hence, the court referred him to Sassoon General Hospital for medical treatment from where he escaped.

