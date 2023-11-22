Army medical staffer molested, robbed of phone in Wanowrie

A 29-year-old Army medical staffer was molested and robbed of her mobile phone worth ₹3,000 by two unidentified bike-borne persons when she was on her way home after finishing her duty on Monday night.

A 29-year-old Army medical staffer was molested and robbed of her mobile phone worth ₹ 3,000 by two unidentified bike-borne persons when she was on her way home after finishing her duty on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Right Flank Road near Command Hospital in Wanowrie at around 12:15 am.

According to the police, the medical staffer was walking home as she failed to get an autorickshaw. The accused on a two-wheeler approached her. When she refused to talk to the duo, they allegedly molested, thrashed, snatched her mobile phone worth ₹3,000 and fled.

Santosh Gaikwad, sub-inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “We have lodged a police complaint and are examining CCTV camera footages of the area to identity of the accused.”

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual Harassment), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}