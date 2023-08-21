Pune customs dept arrest man for smuggling leopard skin

The officials of Pune customs department arrested one person for smuggling leopard skin and have seized it.

A senior customs official said that the accused was held based on specific intelligence regarding a gang involved in wild life trafficking. Officials conducted raids in Satara and a leopard skin was recovered from a person disguised as a dairy shop worker on August 18.

The leopard skin was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Officials suspect that the gang was involved in illegal wildlife trade from the region and investigation is underway.