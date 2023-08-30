2 held with firearms, cartridges

Pune: The Warje Malwadi police have arrested two persons and recovered two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Suraj Shivaji Bharde (23) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Colony, Rahulnagar, Shivane and Aniket Anurath Adamane (21) of Pandurang Apartment, Warje Malwadi. Their two minor accomplices have been detained and a case was registered at Warje Malwadi Police Station on August 25.

A country-made firearm and four cartridges were found in the possession of Bharde, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on a tip-off received by police officer Shrikant Bhangre, sub-inspector Narendra Munde and his team nabbed history-sheeter Bharde and detained his minor accomplice near NDA Ground behind Dhangarbaba Bus Stop. A country-made firearm and four cartridges were found in the possession of Bharde, according to the police.

Meanwhile, constable Vijay Bhuruk received information that Adamane was seen under the bridge near Warje crematorium. Senior sub-inspector Vishal Minde and team laid a trap and held him and detained his minor accomplice. One country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from Adamane. An iron weapon was found in the possession of the minor.

