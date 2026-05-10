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Ashok Kharat remanded to magisterial custody

The Shirdi police had requested the court to grant two more days of police remand of Kharat since he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigators

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) PR Phulari in Rahata, Ahilyanagar district, on Saturday remanded the arrested self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, to 14 days of magisterial custody.

The investigators have to quiz him to garner information about his wife’s whereabouts since she is absconding. (HT FILE)

The Shirdi police had requested the court to grant two more days of police remand of Kharat since he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigators. Moreover, the investigators have to quiz him to garner information about his wife’s whereabouts since she is absconding.

The defence opposed further police remand stating that police have completed investigations. Moverover, Kharat is unaware about his wife’s whereabouts since he has been in jail for over one-and-a-half months.

Public prosecutor GV Borde said that the court remanded Kharat to magisterial custody.

The Shirdi police in Ahilyanagar on May 4 night took custody of the arrested self-styled godman to investigate a cheating case registered against him, his wife Kalpana and three of his aides, on March 31.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Ashok Kharat remanded to magisterial custody
Home / Cities / Pune / Ashok Kharat remanded to magisterial custody
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