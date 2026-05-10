Ashok Kharat remanded to magisterial custody

The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) PR Phulari in Rahata, Ahilyanagar district, on Saturday remanded the arrested self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, to 14 days of magisterial custody.

The investigators have to quiz him to garner information about his wife’s whereabouts since she is absconding. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Shirdi police had requested the court to grant two more days of police remand of Kharat since he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigators. Moreover, the investigators have to quiz him to garner information about his wife’s whereabouts since she is absconding.

The defence opposed further police remand stating that police have completed investigations. Moverover, Kharat is unaware about his wife’s whereabouts since he has been in jail for over one-and-a-half months.

Public prosecutor GV Borde said that the court remanded Kharat to magisterial custody.

The Shirdi police in Ahilyanagar on May 4 night took custody of the arrested self-styled godman to investigate a cheating case registered against him, his wife Kalpana and three of his aides, on March 31.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After taking Kharat in custody, the Shirdi police had produced him in the Rahata court on May 5, which had remanded him to police custody till May 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After taking Kharat in custody, the Shirdi police had produced him in the Rahata court on May 5, which had remanded him to police custody till May 9. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A local farmer, Raosaheb Gondkar, had accused the five of fraudulently taking away his 4 acres of land worth ₹10 crore in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local farmer, Raosaheb Gondkar, had accused the five of fraudulently taking away his 4 acres of land worth ₹10 crore in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Shirdi police have not yet arrested Kalpana, who is allegedly absconding. The local court in Rahata had rejected her anticipatory bail plea on April 23. Officials said that it would file the charge sheet in the case in due course of time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shirdi police have not yet arrested Kalpana, who is allegedly absconding. The local court in Rahata had rejected her anticipatory bail plea on April 23. Officials said that it would file the charge sheet in the case in due course of time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the court proceedings on Saturday, Shirdi police sent Kharat back to Nashik Central Jail, where he remains in magisterial custody until May 16. This follows the completion of his police custody in all nine cases investigated by the special investigation team (SIT) related to sexual exploitation and cheating allegations against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the court proceedings on Saturday, Shirdi police sent Kharat back to Nashik Central Jail, where he remains in magisterial custody until May 16. This follows the completion of his police custody in all nine cases investigated by the special investigation team (SIT) related to sexual exploitation and cheating allegations against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

cheating case See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON