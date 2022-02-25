Home / Cities / Pune News / Ashtavinayak darshan via helicopter service soon
pune news

Ashtavinayak darshan via helicopter service soon

After consulting with authorities of all eight villages, we have decided to start helicopter service, and we have put forward the proposal before the higher authorities, says official
Devotees maintain social distance norm while taking the darshan of Siddhivinayak Ganpati at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 05:55 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The authorities of Ashtavinayak Ganpati have put forward a proposal for darshan via helicopter. The service will help devotees to complete the yatra that covers eight shrines in five hours which generally take 24 hours.

Ganesh Kawade, president of Ashtavinayak Ganapati, said, “After consulting with authorities of all eight villages, we have decided to start helicopter service, and we have put forward the proposal before the higher authorities.”

Once the helicopter service commences - devotees will start the journey of Ashtavinayak temple from Ozar, Vighnahar Ganpati followed by Ranjangaon, Mahaganpati; followed by Siddhatek (Siddhivinayak Ganpati), Theur Chintamani Ganpati, Morgaon, Mayureshwar Ganpati, Mahad, Varadvinayak temple, Pali, Balleshwar temple and Lenyadri, Girijatmaj temple. From there, devotees will be again coming to Ozar via bus.

Sagar Asthekar, a devotee from Sadashiv peth, said, “Although authorities are planning helicopter service, the major point of concern is that the sequence of visiting Ashtavinayak does not match the traditional route, which would be opposed by many devotees.”

