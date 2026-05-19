At least 17 complaints against RMC plants received, association issues warning

Following receipt of at least 17 complaints from citizens between May 9 and 17 regarding violations by ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants across the city and district – especially related to traffic norms, environmental regulations and unauthorised nighttime operations – the Pune RMC Association on May 18 issued a strict advisory to all RMC plant operators that it will not extend support to those found flouting government-prescribed operational guidelines.

Citizens also raised concerns over dust pollution, road spillages, obstruction caused by RMC vehicles, and non-compliance with PMC and MPCB guidelines at multiple locations in Pune district. (FILE)

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The complaints were received shortly after the RMC industry resumed operations following a 23-day strike that began on April 15 after several RMC plants faced notices and action from authorities over alleged pollution and traffic-related violations. The deadlock ended on May 7 after discussions between the Pune RMC Association and the district administration, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), traffic police department and other concerned authorities. Following the discussions, the association had assured the administration that all RMC plant operators would strictly follow environmental, safety and traffic norms laid down by government agencies. Within days of resuming operations however, complaints surfaced regarding violations of the timing restrictions and environmental guidelines.

According to the operational schedule issued by the district administration, RMC supply activities are permitted only between 11 am and 5 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; and between 6 am and 5 pm on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Despite these restrictions, complaints were received regarding RMC supply continuing during prohibited late-night hours and certain plants operating almost round-the-clock. Citizens also raised concerns over dust pollution, road spillages, obstruction caused by RMC vehicles, and non-compliance with PMC and MPCB guidelines at multiple locations in Pune district.

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{{^usCountry}} Pune RMC Association secretary Sachin Kate said that repeated meetings, warnings, and efforts at coordination by the association and other authorities had not resulted in complete compliance by all RMC plant operators. He alleged that in many cases, representatives of large, national-level companies had cited the need for approvals from their regional offices in Mumbai whenever concerns were raised, leading to delays and continued violations of the district administration’s directives. Kate labelled the disregard for government orders and environmental regulations as ‘extremely irresponsible and unacceptable,’ adding that no company, irrespective of its size or influence, was above the law. He further clarified that the Pune RMC Association will not support or protect any operator found violating government rules, environmental norms, traffic restrictions, or public safety guidelines. Instead, the association has extended full support to the PMC, MPCB, traffic police, and other authorities for immediate and strict action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune RMC Association secretary Sachin Kate said that repeated meetings, warnings, and efforts at coordination by the association and other authorities had not resulted in complete compliance by all RMC plant operators. He alleged that in many cases, representatives of large, national-level companies had cited the need for approvals from their regional offices in Mumbai whenever concerns were raised, leading to delays and continued violations of the district administration’s directives. Kate labelled the disregard for government orders and environmental regulations as ‘extremely irresponsible and unacceptable,’ adding that no company, irrespective of its size or influence, was above the law. He further clarified that the Pune RMC Association will not support or protect any operator found violating government rules, environmental norms, traffic restrictions, or public safety guidelines. Instead, the association has extended full support to the PMC, MPCB, traffic police, and other authorities for immediate and strict action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

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Going a step further, the association has launched a dedicated helpline and email platform for citizens to report violations. Residents, housing societies, and public representatives have been urged to share photographs, videos, and location details related to illegal nighttime RMC supply, dust pollution, road spillages, traffic obstruction and operational violations. The association said that all genuine complaints received through the helpline will be forwarded to the concerned authorities for verification and necessary action.

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