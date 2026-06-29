At Lohagad Fort, police piece together Ketan Agarwal murder sequence with Siya

Pune: The Pune Rural police on Sunday took accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal on June 18.

Pune, Jun 28 (ANI): Police take Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal from Lohagad Fort to Lonavala Police Station after crime scene recreation was done, in Pune on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

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According to the police, Siya was taken to the fort around 6:30 am amid tight security. The crime scene recreation exercise continued for nearly three hours, during which police verified the sequence of events and details she provided.

At the foothills of the fort, police first questioned Siya about the locations where Ketan had parked his car and where her alleged accomplice and boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary had parked his motorcycle on the day of the incident.

At the fort, she was taken to the spot from where Ketan was allegedly pushed to his death. Police also brought a dummy resembling Ketan in height and weight to recreate the circumstances of the incident.

A senior police officer said Siya cooperated with the investigation and answered the questions asked by the police during the exercise. She was also asked about the location where Chetan had allegedly hidden after reaching the fort.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the investigators, Siya and Ketan reached Lohagad Fort around 10:10 am on June 18. After spending some time at the fort, Chetan allegedly reached the spot from where he pushed Ketan down into the deep gorge, they claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the investigators, Siya and Ketan reached Lohagad Fort around 10:10 am on June 18. After spending some time at the fort, Chetan allegedly reached the spot from where he pushed Ketan down into the deep gorge, they claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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The police closed the fort to visitors during the reconstruction exercise to avoid any disturbance.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the exercise was conducted to verify the claims made during the investigation.

“The accused was taken to Lohagad Fort and the sequence of events was recreated. The route taken, positions of those involved, and the manner in which the incident unfolded were verified,” Gill said.

Police said the recreation was carried out to establish the exact circumstances leading to Ketan’s death and verify the role of the accused.

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Police arrested Siya (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) on June 23 for allegedly pushing Ketan Agarwal, who was engaged to Siya, off Lohagad Fort. They have been remanded to police custody till June 29.

According to the police, during the investigation, Siya allegedly told them that she did not want to marry Agarwal and had planned the crime with Chetan as she feared that calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.

The investigation is focusing on the alleged planning of the crime, the accused’s movements before and after the incident, their digital trail, and the motive behind the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, advocate Aashutosh Srivastava, Siya Goyal’s lawyer, questioned the evidentiary value of the exercise.

“The Indian Evidence Act clearly states that any confession made by an accused while in detention or police custody cannot be considered admissible evidence in criminal law. We will certainly raise this point. If the prosecution has any corroborative evidence, it can produce it at a later stage. The investigation is currently ongoing and the charge sheet has not been filed yet. We will have to wait and see what concrete evidence emerges from the inquiry,” Srivastava said.

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Meanwhile, the Pune Rural police said that the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, Siya’s alleged boyfriend, will be taken separately to the fort for crime recreation.

Not just a signal, Siya sat down to ensure her safety

Siya sat down not only to signal her alleged lover Chetan to push her fiancee off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim’s reach during the fall, police said on Sunday. An official said that as per the plan, Siya was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chetan was to come up and push an unsuspecting Ketan to his death. The two had decided that she would sit down either to drink water or on the pretext of tying her shoelaces. Sitting down was the signal, police said.

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However, it was also a well-thought-out move to protect Siya. “The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she, too, could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind,” a police officer said.