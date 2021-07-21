Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / ATM blown up in Pune to steal over 25 lakh, cops busy identifying explosive
pune news

ATM blown up in Pune to steal over 25 lakh, cops busy identifying explosive

Pune police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the machine. The explosion had sent the doors of the cabin housing the ATM flying.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Pune police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the ATM. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

An unspecified amount was stolen from an ATM in Pune’s Chakan area after it was blown up using an unidentified explosive on Wednesday morning, said police. A private company responsible for refilling cash in the ATM claimed over 25 lakh were stolen. However, police said they were yet to ascertain the value of the stolen currency.

“The ATM was [owned by] a private company. They are pulling [out] data about the balance in the ATM after the last transaction. The company had not installed CCTV inside the ATM. The explosive was tied to the machine,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The police are in the process of identifying the explosive used to blow up the machine. The explosion had sent the doors of the cabin housing the ATM flying. Currency notes of multiple denominations were found strewn inside the cabin, said a police official who visited the spot.

A case was registered at Mahalunge police outpost under Chakan police station.

