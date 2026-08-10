Aundh Hospital faces inquiry over Covid-period built 50-bed ICU facility

The 50-bed intensive care unit (ICU) set up at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) Pune during the Covid-19 pandemic has come under scrutiny after a complaint alleged that only some of the beds are currently functional despite the public expenditure on the facility and its equipment.

The complainant, health activist Sharad Shetty, in his complaint letter on July 27, has sought an inquiry into the facility and fixing of responsibility if any financial or administrative irregularities are found. (HT PHOTO)

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On August 5, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, ordered a detailed inquiry, including physical verification of the equipment purchased for the ICU.

The complainant, health activist Sharad Shetty, in his complaint letter on July 27, has sought an inquiry into the facility and fixing of responsibility if any financial or administrative irregularities are found.

According to officials, the ADH has a sanctioned capacity of 300 beds. The complaint states that the 50-bed ICU was established during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet the surge in critically ill patients.

Dr Pawar said, “The Pune district civil surgeon has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to the office within seven days, along with supporting documents and a clear statement of facts. Any delay in submitting the report would be viewed seriously.”

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint sought an independent committee to examine the 50-bed ICU established during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also demanded physical verification of all equipment purchased for the ICU, including medical devices and other material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint sought an independent committee to examine the 50-bed ICU established during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also demanded physical verification of all equipment purchased for the ICU, including medical devices and other material. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint further seeks verification of whether the equipment was procured according to government financial rules and whether it is currently being used. The complaint also called for action against officials and employees found responsible if the ICU remains closed or non-functional despite the availability of equipment. Besides, Shetty demanded immediate appointment of the required staff to make all 50 ICU beds operational for public use.

Dr Nitin Deomane, Pune district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “A committee will be appointed to conduct the inquiry. However, I am currently unaware of the total number of ventilator beds that are operational at the hospital. The committee will verify the details and submit its findings.”

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