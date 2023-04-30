Auto driver arrested for allegedly molesting passenger in Pune

The Wanowrie police on Friday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a female passenger in the city. According to police, the incident occurred on April 16, when the victim, a student, hired an auto-rickshaw from Koregaon Park after having dinner with her friends. The driver reportedly pulled over near Wanowrie and attempted to molest the victim, who was terrified by the incident and did not report it immediately.

However, the victim filed a complaint with the police on April 22, following which the police launched an investigation. The victim did not have any information about the auto-rickshaw driver or the vehicle.

During the investigation, the Wanowrie police checked CCTV footage of various areas and identified the accused as Sachin Randive, a resident of Navale Chal, Wadgaonsheri.

The police arrested Randive and seized the auto-rickshaw used during the crime. During interrogation, Randive reportedly confessed to committing the crime. A case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Pramod Kharbade of the Wanowrie police station. The arrest of the accused has been welcomed by local residents and women’s rights activists, who have called for stricter punishment for crimes against women.

The incident highlights the need for greater awareness and vigilance to prevent such crimes and ensure the safety of women in public spaces.