Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
pune news

Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune

PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune
The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing 80 per kg in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing 80 per kg in Pune.

According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG.

The autorickshaw union in its meeting held on Monday demanded a fare hike and the same was conveyed to the state transport department.

The current base fare of autos in Pune is 20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter 13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.

Rickshaw panchayat convenor Nitin Pawar said, “As compared to the rising CNG prices, the fare of autos in Pune is less. Most autos run on CNG as it is an affordable option, but with the rising prices, it is difficult to keep up financially and charge the same rate to ferry passengers. We demand to increase the fare.”

RELATED STORIES

The state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1 the revised rates the CNG gas in Pune city had gone down to 62 per kg. Now, due to three different hikes in international rates of an addictive gas, the rates have gone up to 80 per kg in Pune city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP