Ayurveda proponent Balaji Tambe passes away in Pune

Pune: Dr Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness, family members said. He was 81.

The founder of “Atmasantulana Village”, a holistic healing centre near Lonavla, Tambe had written various books on spirituality, Yoga and Ayurveda.

He is survived by wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, and four granddaughters.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his death, saying with the help of Ayurveda and Yoga, he brought about change in many people’s lives. “With the demise of Dr Tambe, we have lost a true proponent of Ayurveda, Yoga. His contribution will be remembered,” said Thackeray.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over Tambe’s death.

“Saddened to know about the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He dedicated his entire life to promote and popularise Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till last,” Koshyari said in his message.