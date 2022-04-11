Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row:Vasant More to remain with MNS

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More, who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain loyal with the party.

Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS, said he had met Thackeray on Monday and was “100 per cent” satisfied with the talks.

Earlier, Thackeray had sacked More from his position. Other parties extended an invitation to More and asked him to join their party. Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke with him.

After the meeting More said, “All my doubts have been cleared. Raj saheb has asked to me attend tomorrow’s rally in Thane. He said I will get answers to all the questions in the rally. I am 100 per cent satisfied. I had been saying since the first day that I am with the MNS and will remain with the MNS.”

