Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row:Vasant More to remain with MNS
pune news

Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row:Vasant More to remain with MNS

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More, who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain loyal with the party
Raj Thackeray with Vasant More (left) and Sainath Babar (right). (HT POTO)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More, who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain loyal with the party.

Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS, said he had met Thackeray on Monday and was “100 per cent” satisfied with the talks.

Earlier, Thackeray had sacked More from his position. Other parties extended an invitation to More and asked him to join their party. Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke with him.

After the meeting More said, “All my doubts have been cleared. Raj saheb has asked to me attend tomorrow’s rally in Thane. He said I will get answers to all the questions in the rally. I am 100 per cent satisfied. I had been saying since the first day that I am with the MNS and will remain with the MNS.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP