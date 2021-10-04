Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Badminton coach accused of molesting minor student in Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested
pune news

Badminton coach accused of molesting minor student in Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A badminton coach, 36, was remanded to the custody of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for molesting his minor pupil, 14, during practice at the Balewadi stadium over the weekend. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

A badminton coach, 36, was remanded to the custody of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for molesting his minor pupil, 14, during practice at the Balewadi stadium over the weekend.

The accused is a resident of Mhalunge, Mulshi, and was arrested 10 hours after the incident on Saturday. He works at a major badminton academy that has several students in school-going children and working professionals.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the teenaged girl who takes coaching from the accused. The complainant told the police that he sent her to the locker cabinet in the gym to put the shuttle box in one of the lockers. When she was in the locker cabinet, the man approached her under the guise of congratulating her for her performance but instead, restrained her and touched her inappropriately. The complainant told the police that she immediately pushed the coach and ran but he tried to hold her back and failed.

Police sub-inspector Kiran Kanse of Hinjewadi police station said, “We have him in custody until tomorrow (Monday). The complainant ran and told her mother who brought her to the police station. We are investigating him further. So far, there is no CCTV coverage near the locker area.”

A case under sections 354, 354(a) and 354(d) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 7 with 8 and 9(o) with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

