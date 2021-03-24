Ban on Holi celebrations dampens festive mood, events in Pune

Pune: The spike in Covid cases has prompted the district administration and Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations to issue orders on Wednesday to prohibit Holi celebrations scheduled on March 28 and Dhulwad (festival of colour) the next day.

In his order, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has directed resorts and hotels located in rural parts from holding Holi events.

“As a precautionary measure looking at the spread of Covid-19 and prevent crowding at public places, hotels, resorts, public auditoriums, open spaces and residential societies, Holi celebrations will not be allowed. Action will be taken against those found violating the rules,” states the order issued by Deshmukh. The festival is usually celebrated in Pune for five days starting with Holi.

The circular issued by Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar banning celebrations of Holi, Dhuliwandan and Rangapanchami in its jurisdiction states, “The directives to ban Holi celebrations has been given according to the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.”

Jaggy Mento, an event organiser said, “We had received contract to hold two private Holi event parties at resorts on Sunday and had already put in place all Covid safety precautions for guests.”

Deepti Singh, member of Kingsbury building of Pride World City housing society in Lohegaon, said, “We will follow the circular issued by the district administration and celebrate the festival at our homes.”

Last year, Maharashtra reported its first case on March 9 when the state was to celebrate the festival of colour.