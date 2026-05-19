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Baner hospital naming put on hold to avoid controversy

The controversy erupted after standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale proposed naming the hospital after his father, Yashwant Bhimale

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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PUNE: To avoid controversy over naming the newly inaugurated cancer hospital in Baner after the late father of a political leader, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep the proposal on hold for now. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) changed the name of the civic hospital on Sunday morning right before the inauguration programme attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The facility was inaugurated by CM Fadnavis on Sunday. (FILE)

The controversy erupted after standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale proposed naming the hospital after his father, Yashwant Bhimale. Following objections and internal discussions, it was decided that the facility would, for the time being, continue to be referred to only as the Baner Hospital.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the political party did not want unnecessary controversy surrounding the hospital’s inauguration and functioning attended by the chief minister. “The party has decided to keep the proposal on hold and take a decision on the naming later. Some corporators had also indirectly objected to the move, questioning why the hospital in Baner should be named after a person associated with the Salisbury Park area represented by Bhimale,” a party source said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Baner hospital naming put on hold to avoid controversy
Home / Cities / Pune / Baner hospital naming put on hold to avoid controversy
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