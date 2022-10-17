Bar owner attacked in Pune for not serving liquor on credit

PUNE The owner of a bar in Narhe was attacked by five to seven people for allegedly denying them liquor on credit on Friday. According to the police complaint, a group of five to seven persons went to Laxmi Bar and Restaurant, Narhe, at around 6.30 pm on Friday and attacked its owner, Guranna Tawarkhed, 40, with a sharp object and damaged a computer and some kitchen equipment as well. When hotel staffers tried to intervene, the group threatened them and asked the other customers to leave the bar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sinhagad road police officials, the accused had visited Laxmi Bar and Restaurant a day before on Thursday and demanded liquor on credit which the owner had refused. Holding a grudge against the owner, the accused visited the same bar again on Friday and demanded liquor on credit only to be refused once again by the owner. That’s when they attacked the owner with a sharp object. According to the police, the injured owner was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. He lodged a complaint against the assailants at Sinhagad road police station.

An FIR has been registered by the police under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}