Baramati: Nine aircraft incidents raise serious safety concerns over training

The latest trainee aircraft incident near Baramati has once again put aviation safety at the town’s flight training facilities under scrutiny, with records showing at least nine aircraft accidents and emergency incidents reported at the Baramati airport and nearby areas over the past decade.

Security officials conduct a rescue operation after a trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash-lands following a technical snag, at Baramati. (PTI)

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The latest incident occurred near Gojubavi village on Wednesday when a trainee aircraft linked to Redbird Flight Training Academy allegedly struck an electric pole while landing. The pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, escaped unhurt. Though officials clarified that it was not a major crash, the incident has renewed concerns over repeated mishaps involving training aircraft operating from Baramati.

Over the years, Baramati has witnessed multiple emergency landings, technical failures, runway incidents and crashes involving private aviation academies. Aviation experts said the frequency of such incidents raises serious questions over flight training standards, aircraft maintenance and operational oversight.

According to reports of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), several training-related aircraft incidents have been recorded in and around Baramati.

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{{^usCountry}} The cases {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cases {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the earliest incidents was reported on June 29, 2013, when a Cessna 172R aircraft operated by Carver Aviation met with an accident during landing at Baramati airfield. While the trainee pilot survived without injuries, the aircraft suffered major damage. Investigators concluded that excessive rudder correction in crosswind conditions contributed to the mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the earliest incidents was reported on June 29, 2013, when a Cessna 172R aircraft operated by Carver Aviation met with an accident during landing at Baramati airfield. While the trainee pilot survived without injuries, the aircraft suffered major damage. Investigators concluded that excessive rudder correction in crosswind conditions contributed to the mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another serious incident took place on February 5, 2019, involving a Cessna 172S aircraft operated by Carver Aviation during a solo cross-country training flight from Baramati to Akkalkot. The aircraft made an emergency landing after engine failure and crashed after its wing struck a tree. The pilot sustained serious injuries. Investigators attributed the accident to fuel exhaustion caused by an incomplete pre-flight inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another serious incident took place on February 5, 2019, involving a Cessna 172S aircraft operated by Carver Aviation during a solo cross-country training flight from Baramati to Akkalkot. The aircraft made an emergency landing after engine failure and crashed after its wing struck a tree. The pilot sustained serious injuries. Investigators attributed the accident to fuel exhaustion caused by an incomplete pre-flight inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On September 20, 2021, a Tecnam P2008JC aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy was involved in an accident during a solo circuit-and-landing sortie at Baramati airfield. Though the pilot escaped safely, the aircraft was severely damaged in the incident. The probe pointed to improper handling after touchdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 20, 2021, a Tecnam P2008JC aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy was involved in an accident during a solo circuit-and-landing sortie at Baramati airfield. Though the pilot escaped safely, the aircraft was severely damaged in the incident. The probe pointed to improper handling after touchdown. {{/usCountry}}

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Another training-related mishap occurred on July 25, 2022, when a Cessna 152 aircraft belonging to Carver Aviation made a forced landing in an agricultural field near Kadbanwadi village in Indapur taluka during a solo training sortie. The pilot suffered minor injuries. Investigation findings later cited failure to follow prescribed “lost procedures” and inadequate fuel monitoring.

Baramati witnessed two separate incidents involving Redbird aircraft within three days in October 2023. On October 19, a Tecnam P2008JC training aircraft crashed outside the airport premises shortly after take-off following a reported engine power failure at low altitude.

Another incident was reported on October 22, when a training aircraft developed engine trouble at around 2,500 feet, forcing the pilot to carry out an emergency landing. The aircraft was damaged, though both occupants escaped unharmed.

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On August 9, 2025, a training aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Centre made a crash landing near Baramati airport after the pilot detected tyre damage while returning from a sortie. During touchdown, the aircraft’s front wheel detached, causing it to veer off the taxiway. No injuries were reported.

A major tragedy struck on January 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures crashed while flying from Mumbai to Baramati, killing all five people onboard, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Preliminary findings pointed to poor visibility and dense fog conditions before the crash.

Machindra Tingre, who claims to be a whistleblower in the matter, alleged, “Since 2013, nine aircraft-related incidents have been reported at Baramati airport and nearby areas. Around 13 complaints regarding operational lapses and violations have also been filed against these academies. Even the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had filed an FIR related to obstruction during an investigation, but no action followed.”

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Action taken

Following a series of aircraft mishaps in 2023, the DGCA temporarily grounded Redbird Flight Training Academy and suspended its operations across India after flagging deficiencies in maintenance standards and flight operating procedures. The regulator had noted that the academy recorded five accidents within six months. Before allowing operations to resume, the DGCA ordered a detailed safety audit and proficiency assessment of instructors and maintenance systems.

Separate AAIB investigations had also raised concerns after preliminary findings in one Baramati crash probe reportedly suggested that memory cards from the wreckage and CCTV hard disks from the crash site were removed before investigators arrived.

Karan Mann, an official of Redbird Flight Training Academy, said, “Today’s incident was not a crash. The wing of the aircraft was damaged during landing. The pilot is safe and nobody was injured.”

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Responding to questions regarding repeated mishaps, Mann said flight training inherently involves trainee pilots. He declined to comment on allegations regarding the FIR filed against the academy.

Issues flagged

Experts have also questioned whether Baramati airport’s infrastructure is equipped to handle the growing volume of flight training operations. Concerns have been raised over emergency response preparedness, air traffic coordination and safety monitoring near villages located along training flight paths.

Residents living near the airport have repeatedly voiced concerns over low-flying aircraft and emergency situations in nearby areas. The latest incident near Gojubavi village has once again intensified demands for a comprehensive safety audit of all flight training activities operating from Baramati.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into Wednesday’s incident, while aviation regulators are expected to closely examine the academy’s operational practices and safety mechanisms in view of the repeated mishaps.

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