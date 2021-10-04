Battle for Taljai: One hill, two separate areas – do not confuse Taljai project with Pachgaon Parvati

It is unfortunate that opposition to the proposed Taljai development project by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not been completely informed, and I, as the project architect of this planned project, am saddened. Environmentalists should get proper information about this project, after which their doubts will be resolved.

This is because the objections raised by environmentalists in the Sahakarnagar area are not applicable to the Taljai development project, but to the adjoining Pachgaon mountainous area.

Pachgaon Parvati is a separate part, with a forest area of about ,600 acres, with 107 acres coming under the jurisdiction of the PMC, where the PMC is proposing to set up the Taljai development project.

The Sadu Shinde Cricket Stadium has already been set up on five acres owned by the PMC, where completely natural soil has been used.

The proposed 107-acre project currently has nominal large trees, which will also be maintained in the planned project. Apart from this, cement concrete will not be used and only soil will be used to preserve the nature. Also, the proposed 107-acre project will plant more than 10,000 native trees, so it is certain that a large number of birds, butterflies, will find their home here.

Opponents of the Taljai development project should note that JCBs are working in the area and many of the trees that are being cut down do not fall under the Taljai development project. Environmentalists must consider that the 107-acre development project on the Taljai hill of the PMC has not yet been approved by the Standing Committee and the General Body.

The Pachgaon hill area of the state government is nearby, where deforestation has nothing to do with the Taljai development project and the PMC has nothing to do with it.

Some environmentalists have warned that the use of JCBs and deforestation will destroy the habitat of peacocks. If peacocks are disappearing, it is definitely a matter of concern. However, peacocks are in the 600 acres under the forest department of the state government, and not in the Taljai development project area.

Some vested interests are claiming that the Taljai Development Project and the PMC’s 107 acres, and the state government’s Pachgaon Parvati, about 600 acres of forest land, are one and the same.

The proposed Taljai development project will be fully committed to nature and will be in line with the socio-environmental role of citizens.

I would like to clarify here that those who oppose the proposed Taljai development project should study the Micro Development Plan (DPR) submitted by the PMC to the Standing Committee. They will notice the difference between the two areas. In this regard, the opinion of other experts should be known and they are aware that the Taljai development project and the Pachgaon hill area are different.

Everyone is expected to support this eco-friendly project to enhance the natural beauty of the area.

In this context, Taljai development project should be understood and its area should be understood.

As the project architect, I will take the initiative and request the corporation administration to hold a meeting with the administration of the PMC. I am appealing to those who are currently opposing the project to also participate in this meeting. I am also confident that the constructive suggestions of citizens regarding this proposed project will be welcomed.

The project, which is a landmark in the area, is being discredited for no reason, and I fear that the vested interests of a handful of stakeholders will be served. The proposal currently before the Standing Committee will come up for discussion after a period of scrutiny. Even then, these environmentalists should participate in it.

I request the citizens not to link the Taljai development project with the forest lands of the state government and the ongoing activities there.

This project will be the pride of Pune and it will be 100 per cent environmentally friendly. There is no concrete construction or use of cement concrete.

- Uplekar is project architect, Taljai development project

- As told to Prachi Bari