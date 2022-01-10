Bhima Koregaon case: Commission suspends all hearings citing rise in Covid-19 cases

PUNE The Bhima Koregaon Commission which is conducting the hearings in connection with the Bhima Koregaon riots which took place on Jan 1, 2018 has suspended its hearings in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases and new government guidelines.

Commission secretary V V Palnitkar said, “In view of the growing threat of Covid-19 and Omicron cases, the commission has suspended its hearings. Depending upon the circumstances, the commission may resume its hearings from Jan 31, 2022 onwards.”

The state government recently granted the ninth extension to Bhima Koregaon Commission till June 30, 2022, and directed it to complete the remaining work and submit the final report by the said date. The two-member commission was constituted on February 19, 2018, by the Devendra Fadnavis government. However, due to Covid-19, lack of manpower, and on an occasion, government apathy has led to delay for the commission to submit the report.

The commission will begin its next and final hearing from January 18. During the tenure of the commission, as many as 30 witnesses have deposed before the commission and 25 have been examined so far.

Earlier the commission had been given the eighth extension from August 2 until December 31,2021 by the state home department after a high-level meeting on the extension issue was held in Mumbai.