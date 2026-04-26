Biker killed in tanker accident

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident involving a water tanker in the Market Yard area on the Gangadham–Bibwewadi Road on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Sitaram Alat of Bhimale Complex in Market Yard. He was involved in the hotel business. (HT)

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The incident took place near the Kalyan Bhel shop at around 10:30am.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Sitaram Alat of Bhimale Complex in Market Yard. He was involved in the hotel business.

According to the police, Alat was riding his two-wheeler when a speeding water tanker rammed into him from the left side. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The tanker driver, Nilesh Lakshman Pote, 36, of Upper Depot area, has been taken into custody by the Market Yard police. The tanker owner, Bhagwat Rammal Rathi, 57, has also been booked.

Sunita Navale, inspector (crime), Market Yard Police Station, said, “We found that the vehicle’s fitness certificate had expired. Hence, the vehicle’s owner has also been booked.”

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{{^usCountry}} Corporator Manasi Deshpande said, “Wrong-side entry of heavy vehicles is a serious issue here. Despite an entry ban, water tankers and dumpers continue to ply, posing a threat to motorists.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corporator Manasi Deshpande said, “Wrong-side entry of heavy vehicles is a serious issue here. Despite an entry ban, water tankers and dumpers continue to ply, posing a threat to motorists.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by Mahadev Kamble, 37, a caterer, a case has been registered at Market Yard Police Station under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184, 185, and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by Mahadev Kamble, 37, a caterer, a case has been registered at Market Yard Police Station under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184, 185, and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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