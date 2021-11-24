Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Bikers throw petrol bomb at office of NCP MLA's brother, probe underway

Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are on the lookout for two persons on a bike for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb on the office of a politician’s brother Tuesday afternoon. The office in question is that of Shankar Jagtap, brother of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Laxman Jagtap. It is located at Srishti chowk in the Pimple Gurav area under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station said, “The office belongs to the brother of the politician. We are not sure if it was a politically motivated attack. That is a part of the investigation and we cannot say anything just yet.”

