Biovet seeks PMC water supply to produce Covaxin

Biovet India will need 60,000-70,000 litres of water for production of its Covaxin vaccine at the Manjri plant and has asked PMC water department to provide the water
Biovet India will need 60,000-70,000 litres of water for production of its Covaxin vaccine at the Manjri plant and has asked PMC water department to provide the water.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE Biovet India will need 60,000-70,000 litres of water for production of its Covaxin vaccine at the Manjri plant and has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water department to provide the water.

The company had initially written a letter to district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. The company expects to get water in the coming days.

“We are looking at the possibilities of how water can be provided to the company. Soon the arrangement will be made,” said anofficial from the water department the PMC, on condition of anonymity.

Biovet, is an associate firm of Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of Covid vaccines.

Last month, the company sent an application for approval to the Food Drug and Administration (FDA), which the FDA approved.

Earlier in May, collector Rajesh Deshmukh and district administrator Saurabh Rao had detailed discussions with Bharti Biotech officials, with the plant expected to play a big role in the Covid vaccination drive in Pune district.

The Pune Manjri unit is one of four units expected to scale production of Covaxin doses.

