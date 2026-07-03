Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Nationwide challenge to help Indian businesses become AI-native

The top three business transformations will share a total prize pool of ₹1 crore from Raj Shamani and Emergent. (representative photo)

Emergent, the AI software creation platform, has partnered with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani to launch a nationwide challenge aimed at helping Indian businesses become AI-native by building software tailored to their own operations. The initiative invites business owners, founders and operators across India to identify a real problem within their business, build a software solution using Emergent, deploy it in day-to-day operations and demonstrate its impact. The top three business transformations will share a total prize pool of ₹1 crore from Raj Shamani and Emergent.

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AlphaGrep Mutual Fund launches NFO

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