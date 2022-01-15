Bits’n’ bytes: Know about startup news in Pune

Tech start-up Un1Feed raises $1 million pre-seed funding

Tech start-up ‘Un1Feed’ received a pre-seed fundraising round of $1 million, led by Silicon Valley-based community-focused venture capital fund ‘Neo’. Other investors include Tribe Capital, Great Oaks, Global Asset Capital, Ali Partovi (serial entrepreneur and early investor in Airbnb, Facebook, Uber, Dropbox) and other notable angels like Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer, Misfits Market founder Edward Lando and social media entrepreneur Cory Levy.

Founded by Hardik Patil from Pune and Ansh Nanda from Delhi, Un1Feed is a platform that allows users to override and edit the social feed algorithm. Un1Feed plans to focus on product development and is now looking to hire engineers to ramp up the pace.

Hardik Patil said, “Un1Feed’s mission is to help Gen Z be more intentional about the 3+ hours/day they spend on social media by allowing them to fully customize how their social feed is displayed, ranked, and contextualised on any existing social network. Un1Feed makes use of newly popularized blockchain technology to securely store and handle user data. The platform lets users transfer their digital social identity seamlessly across different apps.”

“Unfortunately, the blockchain/crypto space is still too technical for most of the world. We want to allow the majority of users to easily gain the many benefits of web3, like the ease through which they can monetize almost everything they do for free in Web 2.0, without any technical experience”, said founder and co-CEO Ansh Nanda.

ZF India dedicates traffic signal system to traffic police

ZF India has dedicated a traffic signal system to the traffic police department at Chakan, Pune as a part of the Traffic Safety Week. These traffic signal systems, placed at two critical junctures in Chakan, will help alleviate the burden on the commuters and the traffic police.

The HP square and the Endurance square often needed traffic wardens to spend up to 3 hours every evening regulating traffic manually as these are infamously the bottleneck areas for commuter traffic into and out of Chakan Industrial area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nandkishor Bhosale Patil, Inspector Arvind Pawar and Macchindra Adling graced the dedication ceremony. KV Suresh, President ZF India, said, “ZF values safety of commuters and pedestrians. A part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavour is to promote safety, and the loss of person-hours caused at these two major junctions in and out of Chakan was a key driver for this dedication.”

YNOS Venture Engine raises $350k in funding

YNOS Venture Engine, a business intelligence and analytics platform for India’s innovation and startup ecosystem raised $350k in seed funding. The funding received will be used to further scale technology investments and strengthen ongoing business development activities.

YNOS received seed funding from distinguished business leader in the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem including, Arun Jain, Lakshmi Narayanan, Sarath Naru, Prashanth Prakash, Madan Padaki, M. Srinivasa Rao, Shalini Chhabra, Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Samit Jain, Praveen Joseph, ZAR Business Partners LLP, Rickson Rodricks, Ajit Thyagarajan, Siddharth Ram Athreya, and Naresh Ranwah.

Prof Thillai Rajan A., Professor-IIT Madras and co-founder YNOS Venture Engine said, “We target the big systemic challenges at the bottom of the startup pyramid. The versatility of our smart platform makes it a relevant solution not only addressing the pain points faced by early-stage entrepreneurs but also investors, institutions and all stakeholders who want to be engaged with the startup economy in the country.”

“As one of India’s leading incubators with over 240 deep-tech startups, we are keenly aware of the challenges faced by early-stage technology entrepreneurs, especially in raising investment and finding matched mentors. Services offered by YNOS are addressing some of these critical issues,” said Dr Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO, IITM Incubation Cell.

FPL Technologies raises $75 million funding at $750 million valuation

Fintech start-up FPL Technologies has raised $75 million as part of its Series C funding round, led by its existing investor - QED Investors along with Janchor Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners and Hummingbird Ventures. Fresh equity is raised at a post-money valuation of $750 million.

The current funding comes in within 10 months after the company raised its Series B funding of $35 million. The latest round of investment brings FPL Technologies’ total funding since launch to approximately $125 million. FPL will use the fresh infusion of capital to strengthen their consumer value proposition, scale up its product teams, to grow the issuance of OneCard & expand its consumer base aggressively.

Anurag Sinha, cofounder & CEO, said, “The growing customer inclination towards digital and contactless payments in our country has presented a promising opportunity to introduce mobile-first credit consumption products. The young digital-savvy customer is increasingly seeking simple, seamless, smooth yet heightened experiences in their lives and this is exactly what we offer through our products.”

Workshop for defence startups

The Army Regional Technology Node (RTN), Pune organised an online workshop to acquaint the start-up industry with the Army’s procurement process. The event was attended by more than 275 participants from the Defence Industry and the Army. This interaction was focused on incorporating start-ups in the defence procurement chain, thereby widening the Army’s equipment acquisition base.

Lt Gen JS Nain GOC-in-C Southern Command opened the webinar and exhorted all industries to work relentlessly towards achieving the goal of indigenisation. It was followed by presentations by Army Design Bureau (ADB) giving out the organisation and procedures of the ADB and an overview of the RTN by its chairman. Abhishek Jain, vice-president, Strategic Partnerships for Zeus Numerix, other representatives of industry, SIDM Start-up Forum and MICCA also addressed the participants.

